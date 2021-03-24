Two Iowa Firearm Permits Are No Longer Required

Published by editor on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 1:08pm

On March 17, The Iowa House voted 59-38 to pass House File 621, to protect Second Amendment rights from frivolous lawsuits, and also voted 60-37 to pass House File 756, for permitless carry and other pro-gun measures. They will now go to the Senate for further consideration.

These bills will repeal the requirements for both the Iowa Non-Professional Permit to Carry Weapons and the Iowa Permit to Acquire Pistols and Revolvers. Iowa is joining 18 other states that do not require legal residents to obtain a Permission to Acquire Permit or a Non-Professional Permit to Carry.

