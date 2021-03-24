Sigourney Elementary Lockdown

Sigourney Elementary Lockdown

Published by editor on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 1:22pm

SIGOURNEY – Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the 200 block of West Pleasant Valley Street in Sigourney on Friday, March 19. After being notified by the Oskaloosa Police Department of their efforts to locate burglary and assault suspect 34-year-old Justin Maurice Jordan, Keokuk County deputies located Jordan’s vehicle and verified he was inside a Sigourney residence. The home is located less than three blocks from Sigourney Elementary.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Contact

The News-Review

120 East Washington
Sigourney, Iowa 52591
Phone: 641-622-3110
News: news@sigourneynewsreview.com
 

601 G. Avenue/PO Box 245
Grundy Center, IA 50638
Telephone: 1-319-824-6958
Fax: 1-319-824-6288
News: editor@gcmuni.net
Sales: registerads@gcmuni.net
 

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.