Sigourney Elementary Lockdown

SIGOURNEY – Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the 200 block of West Pleasant Valley Street in Sigourney on Friday, March 19. After being notified by the Oskaloosa Police Department of their efforts to locate burglary and assault suspect 34-year-old Justin Maurice Jordan, Keokuk County deputies located Jordan’s vehicle and verified he was inside a Sigourney residence. The home is located less than three blocks from Sigourney Elementary.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today