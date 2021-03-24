Childcare Program in Works

Keota Community School District is working towards offering an afterschool program for children ages four or five up to fifth or sixth grade.

The childcare center is planned to be set in the Keota Elementary building, giving the children a safe and fun learning based environment, as well as access to the gym and playground. Academic programs will also be available including the summer reading program, STEM room, maker space room, as well as visiting educators; for example, the DNR coming to speak to the children.